Cameroon: Situation in South - West Manyu Elite Preach Peace

This was in a reception following the re-election of Senator Tabetando into the Senate, appointment of Senator Simon Anja and the maintenance of Minister Victor Mengot in government.

Social tension and violent acts perpetuated in the Manyu Division of the South West region of the country have been condemned by elite of the locality. They regret the current situation rocking the area and call on the population to restraint from unlawful actions and rather contribute to peace and promote the spirit of living together.

The call was made during a reception ceremony on May 6, 2018 offered Senator Nfor George Tabetando following his re-election into the Senate and election as one of the Vice Presidents, the re-appointment of Senator Anja and the maintenance Minister Victor Mengot in government.

Senator Nfor Tabetando stated that though a happy occasion, they cannot forget the ongoing tragedy in the region. "Our Division has been transformed into a theatre of an unnecessary armed conflict that is sending our children on both sides of the conflict to an early grave. I want to emphasise here that resorting to violence as a way of settling disputes is very strange to the character of the Manyu man," he said.

While expressing gratitude for his re-election into the second legislative period of the Senate, he thanked the Councillors who cast their votes in favour of the CPDM list in which he was list leader for the South West. "Let me use this occasion to once again express sincere gratitude to the Head of State on the one hand and to the Councillors of Akwaya, Eyumojock, Mamfe and Upper Bayang who voted to give my list a solid 95 per cent victory in the Manyu Division," he stated in joy. With respect to his election into the Senate Bureau, he stated that it is the second time a Manyu elite is being honoured to such a position.

"The new Senate met for its inaugural session on April 24, and last Friday following the election of the Senate Bureau, my humble self was elected Vice President of the House. This is the second time we are being honoured at such a distinguished level in the Cameroon Parliament.

We all can remember that Madam Rose Abunaw Makia once held the position of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. The point I am making here is that Manyu has been honoured again," he said.

Minister Victor Mengot on his part highlighted the need for collaborating with the forces of law and order for the return of peace while supporting the President in the realisation of the earmarked projects for growth. He equally urged citizens of Manyu origin to be active in nation building and restraint from violence which rather destroys the economy.