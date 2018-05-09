The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T is, this weekend, set to launch its election manifesto in Bulawayo.

National spokesperson Linda Masarira said a national standing committee which held in Kwekwe recently resolved to hit the campaign trail, launch the party's manifesto and finalise candidate selection amongst other issues.

The meeting, Masarira said, "Endorsed the party manifesto and campaign regalia. This campaign machinery will be revealed at the Election Campaign and Manifesto Launch on Saturday 12 May 2018 in Bulawayo."

Khupe, who now leads a splinter group following the following an acrimonious split from Nelson Chamisa has since ruled out any re-unification with her former colleague.

The party would also look to engage "with like-minded political parties in seeking synergies towards the 2018 elections".

"These parties must have a demonstrable respect for constitutionalism and rule of law as a governance pillar that is crucial in delivering real change to the people of Zimbabwe."

Vice President Obert Gutu has been tasked to lead a team of negotiators for possible coalitions. The team also includes national chairperson Abednico Bhebhe and secretary general Nixon Nyikadzino.

Meanwhile, Masarira said the party, which has since indicated it would field council and parliamentary candidates across the country, is currently gripped with its candidate selection process.

"The batch of candidates who have been endorsed unanimously will be revealed soon, followed by those where consensus building is still going on.

"The National Standing Committee also deployed all its members to expedite the process of candidate identification and nomination across the country."