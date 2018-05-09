9 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Khupe to Launch Election Manifesto This Weekend

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T is, this weekend, set to launch its election manifesto in Bulawayo.

National spokesperson Linda Masarira said a national standing committee which held in Kwekwe recently resolved to hit the campaign trail, launch the party's manifesto and finalise candidate selection amongst other issues.

The meeting, Masarira said, "Endorsed the party manifesto and campaign regalia. This campaign machinery will be revealed at the Election Campaign and Manifesto Launch on Saturday 12 May 2018 in Bulawayo."

Khupe, who now leads a splinter group following the following an acrimonious split from Nelson Chamisa has since ruled out any re-unification with her former colleague.

The party would also look to engage "with like-minded political parties in seeking synergies towards the 2018 elections".

"These parties must have a demonstrable respect for constitutionalism and rule of law as a governance pillar that is crucial in delivering real change to the people of Zimbabwe."

Vice President Obert Gutu has been tasked to lead a team of negotiators for possible coalitions. The team also includes national chairperson Abednico Bhebhe and secretary general Nixon Nyikadzino.

Meanwhile, Masarira said the party, which has since indicated it would field council and parliamentary candidates across the country, is currently gripped with its candidate selection process.

"The batch of candidates who have been endorsed unanimously will be revealed soon, followed by those where consensus building is still going on.

"The National Standing Committee also deployed all its members to expedite the process of candidate identification and nomination across the country."

Zimbabwe

3,000 Seek to Represent Main Opposition in Elections

Around 3,000 party members have submitted applications to contest for public office under the MDC-T ticket, officials… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.