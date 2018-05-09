Gambia: Super Falcons Open Camp for Gambia Tomorrow

The Super Falcons will return to camp tomorrow in preparations for the 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against their Gambian counterparts.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has called up 26 players, including overseas-based defender Ngozi Ebere, to resume camp at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja tomorrow.

The first phase will take place between 10th - 15th May, with the second phase happening 17th - 22nd May and the third phase set for 24th May - 1st June. Only players selected for the trip to Banjul will take part in the fourth phase, scheduled for 2nd - 12th June.

The two-leg fixture will take place between 4th - 12th June, with the Gambians hosting the opening leg in Banjul. The Nigeria Football Federation has chosen Monday 11th June for the concluding leg in Nigeria.

Victory over two legs against the Gambians, who eliminated Burkina Faso in the preliminary stage, will send eight-time champions Nigeria to the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana later this year.

INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens); Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Chioma Nwankwo (Nasarawa Amazons).

Defenders: Ngozi Ebere (Barcelona FC Women, Cyprus); Emmanuella Ingenue (Pelican Stars); Rebecca Ajiga (Edo Queens); Gineka Ikeh (Bayelsa Queens); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Joy Jegede (Bayelsa Queens); Mariam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Maureen Okpalla (Confluence Queens).

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Osas Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Goodness Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Patience Agbokade (Sunshine Queens); Orjiugo Godson (Abia Angels); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Ogechi Ukwuoma (Pelican Stars).

Forwards: Chinaza Uchendu (Rivers Angels); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Tessy Biahwo (Bayelsa Queens); Ijeoma Obi (Bayelsa Queens); Zainab Olapade (Jokodolu Babes); Glory Oshaghe (Confluence Queens); Nneka Julius (Edo Queens).