The Dynamos executive, has reshuffled its technical team with head coach Lloyd Mutasa being reassigned as director of coaching.

Mutasa had been given a three-game ultimatum to save his job but could only manage six points after overcoming Bulawayo City and Chapungu by identical 2-1 score-lines with the defeat to Harare City at home on Sunday sealing his fate.

The club hierarchy met on Tuesday to review the coach's performance and resolved to relieve him of his duty.

Club president Keni Mubaiwa and secretary Webster Marechera refused to talk when contacted for comment.

"I can confirm we had a meeting today (Tuesday) and we discussed the technical changes," he said.

"Obviously, as a club, we are very concerned that results have not been coming as they should. Our secretary-general will issue a statement."

However, close sources said Biggie Zuze was elevated to the position of acting coach while goalkeepers coach Zondai Nyaungwa was fired.

Fitness trainer Tendai Chaipa was also understood to have been relieved of his duties. The executive immediately moved to reinstate Richard Chihoro who was fired in unclear circumstances a month ago. Chihoro is set to resume his duty as team manager.

It was however, not immediately clear whether Mutasa would accept the new position.

"Mutasa has been demoted. He has been moved to the juniors; it's clearly demotion. But what we don't know now is whether he will accept the new position," said a club official.

Dynamos have been struggling for fluency since the start of the season and have lost five and drawn three in ten matches which has seen them uncharacteristically struggling at the bottom half of the table.

They lie in 12th position on the league table with a paltry nine points, 17 points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum

At one stage, the Glamour Boys were at the foot of the table a position which has been met with disapproval by the team's supporters.

Supporters have however, been laying the blame on the club leadership for the team's disastrous start to the season after they failed to pay last season's top goal scorer Christian Ntouba Epoupa his salaries and allowances.

Mutasa, who declared he was vying for the league title after coming agonisingly close last term, had also been hoping the club hierarchy would resolve their differences with the player so that he could have him in the team.

However, the talks collapsed culminating in the Cameroonian leaving for his native home in acrimonious circumstances.