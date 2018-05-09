Sudan: Al-Dawalab to Head Sudan Delegation At Meetings for Women Empowerment in Addis Ababa

Khartoum — The Minister of Social Security and Development, Mashaer Al-Dawalab, will head Sudan delegation for the third ministerial meeting for women empowerment and gender equality at the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa.

In a press statement, the Director of Projects at the Women Administration at the Ministry of Social Security and Development, Farida Hassan Kuku, said that the ministerial meeting will review a number of women issues, besides the progress achieved in a number of countries, including Sudan in the context of the third specialized committee for gender equality and women empowerment.

She indicated that the meetings will approve the strategy for women empowerment at the African Union and review the progress achieved at the African Women Fund.

Farida said that the ministerial council would also approve the official declaration on gender equality that will be submitted to the African Summit.