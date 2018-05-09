8 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Dawalab to Head Sudan Delegation At Meetings for Women Empowerment in Addis Ababa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Social Security and Development, Mashaer Al-Dawalab, will head Sudan delegation for the third ministerial meeting for women empowerment and gender equality at the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa.

In a press statement, the Director of Projects at the Women Administration at the Ministry of Social Security and Development, Farida Hassan Kuku, said that the ministerial meeting will review a number of women issues, besides the progress achieved in a number of countries, including Sudan in the context of the third specialized committee for gender equality and women empowerment.

She indicated that the meetings will approve the strategy for women empowerment at the African Union and review the progress achieved at the African Women Fund.

Farida said that the ministerial council would also approve the official declaration on gender equality that will be submitted to the African Summit.

Sudan

Ambassadors of UNSC Members Informed On Security and Humanitarian Situations in N. Darfur

A number of ambassadors of member states of the UN Security Council got acquainted during their visit to El-Fasher,… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.