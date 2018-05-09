8 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Lesotho Prime Minister Concludes Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — Lesotho Prime Minister, Thomas Motsoahae, on Tuesday concluded a several days official visit to the Sudan during which he held talks with officials on bilateral relations and means of cementing cooperation between the two nations.

The Prime Minister was seen off at Khartoum International Airport by the First Vice President and Federal Prime Minister, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, and a number of other senior officials.

It is to be noted that the two sides have signed two memoranda of understanding on political consultation and on social development and development policies.

