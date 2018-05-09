9 May 2018

Zimbabwe: 3,000 Seek to Represent MDC-T in July Elections

Around 3,000 party members have submitted applications to contest for public office under the MDC-T ticket, officials have confirmed.

The party's elections chairperson Morgan Komichi said they had finished vetting the aspiring candidates and would begin "consensus building" end of this week.

"The MDC-T is pleased to announce that it now has a comprehensive panel of approved parliamentary and local government candidates ready to represent the party across the length and breadth of the country," he said this Monday.

"Of the candidates (3,000) who have submitted their CVs (curriculum vitaes), 512 want to represent the party as parliamentary candidates while the rest wish to represent the 1,958 local government wards in the country.

He also said 124 CVs were submitted for proportional representation and 169 for the senate.

"Among our candidates are doctors, engineers, various professional disciplines and people of high standing who represent special interest groups in the country," Komichi added.

Meanwhile party primaries will only be held in constituencies where there is more than one candidate and only after they have reached a deadlock in negotiations to entrust the responsibility in one of them.

"Following the compilation of the approved candidates' panel, the party is now undergoing the second stage of candidate selection, which is consensus-building and primary elections where necessary," he said.

"The party has also undertaken to take into consideration the view of party structures and members, ordinary people in a ward or constituency, as well as the views of traditional leaders, the church, labour and other opinion makers in the communities.

"In accordance with party's roadmap, our candidate selection process will be complete by next week."

The party said the candidates' list will consider the need for gender balance, the 20 percent youth quota and another for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

"We have a new and dynamic presidential candidate who, together with his team, will transform the country and bring positive change in the lives of the people."

While he mentioned they will be contesting the 2018 election as MDC Alliance, Komichi could not clearly explain how the party's candidates' selection process is accommodating the political arrangement.

Under the arrangement, the party only has 114 national assembly seats with the rest split among Alliance partners.

According to the secretary for elections Murisi Zizwai at the same new conference, the late Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter Vimbai Java Tsvangirai, MDC-T spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka and MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa's brother are contesting in Glen View South, Goromonzi West and Mbare respectively.

