Gambia: Chelsea Watching Gambia's Barrow

The Stamford Bridge may be Musa Barrow's next home amid reports of the London club's interest in the Gambian youngster.

Musa is one of the most sought-after forwards in European football after lightening up the Serie A with his pace and goals.

At just 19, he's leaving mouths gaped with his performances. A box of tricks in the opposition area, the lad has been forcing fans to sit up and take notice even before breaking into Atlanta's A-team having netted over twenty goals with the team's fringe players. One of his casualties at that level were AS Roma when he humbled them with his goals. Since then, the capital side have been trailing him with Juventus also on the queue.

But Chelsea FC of the English Premier League could sway the balance in their favour after they dispatched their scouts to assess what is it about the noise hovering over the centre-forward.

They probably were treated to some tantalizing displays following Musa's yet another fine show against Lazio last weekend.

It took him two minutes to shake up Lazio's defense. Though the encounter ended one-all, Chelsea's scouts will be satisfied with what they saw and it would be no surprise should they choose to give him another more look when he comes up against AC Milan on Sunday.

The Blues however face competition from fellow EPL outfit Tottenham who are also monitoring his progress.