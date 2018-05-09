Gambia: 'Nogoi Njie, 2 Others Were in Clinic At NIA' SS. Bah

The fourteenth prosecution witness (PW14) in the trial of the former senior intelligence officers of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), has told the Court that Nogoi Njie, Fatou Camara and Fatoumata Jawara, were admitted in a clinic at the Agency's Headquarters in Banjul.

Seedy Saidy Bah (PW14), the second in command at the Agency, made this statement before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court, during the continuation of his evidence before the said Court, on Monday May 7th.

"Did you carry out any security checks before leaving (the Agency) on April 15th 2016?" asked the prosecutor, Rachel Y. Mendy.

"I did inspect before leaving. Opposite me was Fatou Camara, Nogoi Njie and Fatoumata Jawara, who were lying opposite me and there was only a glass between us. I proceeded to the cells where I took the keys and open the door to the cells. When I opened, I found Ebrima Jabang, Kafu Bayo and Modou Ngom and I realized that they were in bad condition," SS. Bah responded.

"What conditions were they in when you opened the cell and what was the name of the cell the three persons you named, were detained in?" Counsel asked.

"All their bodies had injuries especially their hands and legs. I found them sitting on a carton placed on the floor in a cell called Bambadinka and when I opened the cell, the trio were the only people there. That night Solo Sandeng was not there and I don't know where he was because I don't know his where about since that time to today. When I saw Solo Sandeng brought in (to the Agency), I never saw him going out and I have no idea of his whereabout," Bah responded..

Bah retorted that the time the trio came to the Agency, they were feeling well, speaking and walking well and nothing was wrong with them; that after his shift ended, he handed them over (the detainees) to the incoming shift and he left.

"Myself and my Boss Mbemba Camara, handed them over to the next shift when the three of them were in cell and three others were lying in front of my desk, until I returned to duties on the 17th of April," he said.

"When you returned on April 17th 2016, did you see the six detainees?" asked Counsel Mendy.

"I did. When I resumed at 8 am, I went to the clinic for inspection and found Fatoumata Camara, Nogoi Njie and Fatoumata Jawara admitted and lying on separate beds in the Clinic, with Lamin Lang Sanyang (the ninth accused person). I proceeded to Bambadinka where I also found Ebrima Jabang, Kafu Bayo and Modou Ngom, but until now I did not see Solo Sandeng," Bah responded.

"Do you know how these women got to the hospital?" asked Counsel Mendy.

"I left them lying in front of my desk when I was leaving and I can't say anything on how they were admitted at the clinic," SS. Bah responded.

He was asked to identify Sheik Omar Jeng (the 3rd), Baboucar Sallah (the 4th), Tamba Masireh (the 7th), Lamin Darboe (the 8th) and Lamin Lang Sanyang (the 9th), all accused persons in this case, in Court, which he did.

The matter was adjourned to tomorrow Wednesday the May 8th 2018, for cross-examination by defense Counsels.