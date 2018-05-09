Gambia: Wrestling - Hoyantan Declared Winner in Controversial Combat

Hoyantan was on Sunday evening declared winner against Banjul-based wrestler 'France' in a thrill never lacking duel.

Dubbed a semi-final with the winner to face undefeated Leket Bu Barra, Sunday's cracking duel episode didn't end the way many had hoped with the fight coming to a close on ground of warnings.

Both wrestlers were issued two warnings -translating in wrestling terms as deduction of points - before start of the fight for time-wasting. Then France incurred another at tale end of the combat, according to the arbiter, for pulling his adversary's fingers.

'France' retreated backwards at whistle of GO in his trademark rituals before the two swung hands.

Punches began flying in the sixth minute. Hoyantan, being the favourite in the build-up, landed a right hander across France's face as they grappled.

The Club Ndongo Ceesay star (Hoyantan) attempted to round up his opponent to which France responded with plan to throw him over sideways. The referee at this point ordered the two to the arena centre.

The pattern didn't change until France got warned again. With result by this time ticking 3-2 on warnings in favour of Hoyantan, France gingered up the fight making more initiative to which Hoyantan responded with a relaxed attitude, a thing he got criticized for. In the end, the hundreds who turned up to watch walked away disappointed, moaning over the referee's decision to deduct points on France and declaring Hoyantan winner.

Foroyaa Sport understands Banjul Saku Ham-Ham, France's club, are pondering appealing the referee's decision.

Pundits however expect a repeat of the fight at end of Ramadan.

The duo were paid over D200,000 in contract prize.