Gambia: Dibba Grabs Hat-Trick, Becomes Sweden's Leading Scorer

Goal-getter Gambia's Pa Dibba is the hottest forward this moment in Sweden after topping the Scandinavian country's domestic league scorers' chart.

The Scorpion man was out wearing his best lethal form in front of goal as the 29-year-old slammed home his first hat-trick for table-topping Hammarby IF over the weekend.

And the three goals couldn't have come at a better time as Dibba showed his former club GIF Sundervall what they were missing.

Pa departed Sundsvall for Hammarby in a millions Swedish Kroner worth deal mid-last season and the opportunity to serve his erstwhile employers a reminder of his talent presented itself last Saturday.

The Gambian attacker made most of the chance, firing in three of the four goals Hammarby scored as they stretched their unbeaten game streak to six matches in the new campaign. He is on six goals in six starts, a perplexing goal-ratio per game, and, with this current trend, it could take him only few more games to surpass his previous term goal season tally of eight.