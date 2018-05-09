8 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Dibba Grabs Hat-Trick, Becomes Sweden's Leading Scorer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Goal-getter Gambia's Pa Dibba is the hottest forward this moment in Sweden after topping the Scandinavian country's domestic league scorers' chart.

The Scorpion man was out wearing his best lethal form in front of goal as the 29-year-old slammed home his first hat-trick for table-topping Hammarby IF over the weekend.

And the three goals couldn't have come at a better time as Dibba showed his former club GIF Sundervall what they were missing.

Pa departed Sundsvall for Hammarby in a millions Swedish Kroner worth deal mid-last season and the opportunity to serve his erstwhile employers a reminder of his talent presented itself last Saturday.

The Gambian attacker made most of the chance, firing in three of the four goals Hammarby scored as they stretched their unbeaten game streak to six matches in the new campaign. He is on six goals in six starts, a perplexing goal-ratio per game, and, with this current trend, it could take him only few more games to surpass his previous term goal season tally of eight.

Gambia

Intelligence Agency No Longer Has Detainees - Evidence

Seedy Saidybah, the 14th prosecution witness in the ongoing criminal trial involving nine former officials of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.