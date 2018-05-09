Lesotho: Sudan and Lesotho Sign Memos of Understanding

Khartoum — The First Vice - President and the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and his Lesotho counterpart witnessedTuesday at the Republican Palace the signing of memos of understanding between Sudan and Lesotho in the fields off political consultation and social development.

On the memo of understanding on political consultation, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Abdalla Idris, signed for Sudan, While the Lesotho Deputy Foreign Minister signed for his country.

Concerning the memo of understanding onsocial development, the Minister of Social Insurance, Mashaer Al-Dawalab, signed for Sudan, while her Lesotho counterpart signed for her country.

The State Minster for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Abdalla Idris, said in a press statement that the memos of understanding were preceded by a series of meetings held by Lesotho Prime Minister.