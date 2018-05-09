8 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Lesotho: Sudan and Lesotho Sign Memos of Understanding

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President and the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and his Lesotho counterpart witnessedTuesday at the Republican Palace the signing of memos of understanding between Sudan and Lesotho in the fields off political consultation and social development.

On the memo of understanding on political consultation, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Abdalla Idris, signed for Sudan, While the Lesotho Deputy Foreign Minister signed for his country.

Concerning the memo of understanding onsocial development, the Minister of Social Insurance, Mashaer Al-Dawalab, signed for Sudan, while her Lesotho counterpart signed for her country.

The State Minster for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Abdalla Idris, said in a press statement that the memos of understanding were preceded by a series of meetings held by Lesotho Prime Minister.

Lesotho

ABC Must Deal With the Elephant in the Room

HISTORY is littered with so many examples of once iconic political movements or parties that eventually imploded into… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.