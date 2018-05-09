Sudan: Dr. Faisal Informed On Outcome of the Border Sudanese - Chadian Conference

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, received in his office at the Republican Palace Tuesday the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Fadlal-Moula Al-Haja, and reviewed the situation in the state.

In a press statement, Al-Haja said that he informed the Assistant of the President on implementation of the outcome of the border Sudanese and Chadian states conference which was held lately in Genaina city in presence of the Presidents of the two countries.

He referred to the efforts of his government in the voluntary repatriation of cotizens to their home areas.

The Wali (governor) indicated that he has informed Dr. Faisal on the arrangements of his state for launching the summer work program of the Sudanese Students General Union in the capital of West Darfur State.