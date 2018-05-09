8 May 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Faisal Briefed On Implementation of Outcome of Sudan-Chad Borders Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim was briefed Tuesday on the overall situations in West Darfur State.

This came when Dr. Faisal met at his office in the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Fadl Almula Al-Haja, who said in a press statement that he briefed Dr. Faisal on the outcome of the implementation of the Border Conference between Sudan and Chad which held recently in Genaina.

He has indicated to the government's efforts concerning the voluntary repatriation of the citizens to their areas of origin.

Sudan

Red Sea Councillor 'Threatened With Dismissal' for Criticising Ports Policy

A Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of the Red Sea state reported that he was threatened with dismissal by the… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.