Sudan: Dr. Faisal Briefed On Implementation of Outcome of Sudan-Chad Borders Conference

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim was briefed Tuesday on the overall situations in West Darfur State.

This came when Dr. Faisal met at his office in the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Fadl Almula Al-Haja, who said in a press statement that he briefed Dr. Faisal on the outcome of the implementation of the Border Conference between Sudan and Chad which held recently in Genaina.

He has indicated to the government's efforts concerning the voluntary repatriation of the citizens to their areas of origin.