Lesotho: Final Communique On Visit of Prime Minister of Lesotho to Sudan Issued

Khartoum — The final communique on the visit of the Prime Minister of Kingdom of Lesotho, Motsoahae Thomas, to Sudan during May 6 - 8 was issued here Tuesday.

The communique stated that the two sides have held talks on a host of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The communique indicated that Sudan and Lesotho have affirmed their readiness to work together to boost the bilateral relations and joint cooperation in all fields, including the political, economic, cultural and social issues as well as consular affairs.

The communique said that the two sides have discussed horizons of cooperation and the exchange of experiences in the domains of agriculture, animal resources, mining, irrigation, motherhood and childhood for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

The communique said that Sudan and the Kingdom of Lesotho underscored the importance of cooperation and the coordination of their stances at all the regional and international forums with affirmation to the importance of achieving stability, security, peace and sustainable development in the African continent.

The communique said that the two sides agreed to cooperate on a number of regional and international issues concerning the combat of terrorism, fundamentalism, illegal immigration, transnational crimes and human trafficking and smuggling with reference to the role being played by Sudan in this connection.

The two sides have expressed their desire to sign a framework agreement covering all aspects of cooperation.

According to the joint communique two memorandums of understanding on political consultation, social development and development policies were signed at the end of the visit.