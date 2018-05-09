8 May 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Kariba Pastor Mugadza Joins Mainstream Politics

Tagged:

Related Topics

Popular Kariba based cleric and human rights activist, Pastor Patrick Mugadza has joined mainstream politics and is now the Vice President of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), the party previously linked to Econet Wireless founder, Strive Masiyiwa as well as the exiled business mogul, Mutumwa Mawere.

Mugadza who is not a stranger to controversy after he prophesied former President Robert Mugabe's death last year said his decision to join politics was not a Godly assignment but his personal interests.

"This was not a calling from God, i just have interest in politics, i started as an activist and i believe people will support me because i have people at heart and ready to bring change," said Mugadza.

In his prophesy, Mugadza said Mugabe would die on the 17th of October 2017, before waiving the dates saying God had postponed his death.

Asked about the prophesy, Mugadza said may be God wanted him to be removed from power first so that Zimbabwe can be rescued from its 'dictatorship bondage' while he is still alive.

"We thank God that he, Mugabe, helped people to restore the nation. He the people to get their country back and tha is what we wanted," said Mugadza.

UDM is chaired by Violet Mariyacha and was launched in November last year, 2017 in Bulawayo at an event dubbed #SheJoshua campaign.

Zimbabwe

3,000 Seek to Represent Main Opposition in Elections

Around 3,000 party members have submitted applications to contest for public office under the MDC-T ticket, officials… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.