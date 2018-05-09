Popular Kariba based cleric and human rights activist, Pastor Patrick Mugadza has joined mainstream politics and is now the Vice President of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), the party previously linked to Econet Wireless founder, Strive Masiyiwa as well as the exiled business mogul, Mutumwa Mawere.

Mugadza who is not a stranger to controversy after he prophesied former President Robert Mugabe's death last year said his decision to join politics was not a Godly assignment but his personal interests.

"This was not a calling from God, i just have interest in politics, i started as an activist and i believe people will support me because i have people at heart and ready to bring change," said Mugadza.

In his prophesy, Mugadza said Mugabe would die on the 17th of October 2017, before waiving the dates saying God had postponed his death.

Asked about the prophesy, Mugadza said may be God wanted him to be removed from power first so that Zimbabwe can be rescued from its 'dictatorship bondage' while he is still alive.

"We thank God that he, Mugabe, helped people to restore the nation. He the people to get their country back and tha is what we wanted," said Mugadza.

UDM is chaired by Violet Mariyacha and was launched in November last year, 2017 in Bulawayo at an event dubbed #SheJoshua campaign.