8 May 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: Political Tension, Intrigue and Conspiracy Theories in the Congo

analysis By Herman J Cohen

The international community is watching the evolving situation in the DRC very closely. The continuing flow of Congolese refugees across the eastern and southeastern borders, and the growing number of internally displaced people fleeing armed conflict, are not grounds for optimism.

The Kabila administration continues to insist loudly that the DRC will hold an election on December 23, 2018. Even if we are to take the regime at its word - past promises of elections have not held up - there are reasons to believe Kabila will not really relinquish power. And as this date draws closer, political circles are full of hypothetical scenarios as to how President Joseph Kabila may still find a way to circumvent the two-mandate limit in the constitution.

To recap, the regime's original sin was its failure to conduct an election at the end of 2016 as prescribed by the nation's constitution. This was preceded a year earlier by a regime suggestion that a referendum was being considered to eliminate the two-term limit...

