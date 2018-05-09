8 May 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mutinhiri Is Still Our President - NPF

Tagged:

Related Topics

The opposition party, National Patriotic Front (NPF) has refuted media claims that there was a leadership change within the party after reports surfaced that its president, Retired Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri was on his way out.

According to the circulating reports, Mutinhiri who resigned from the ruling Zanu PF to join NPF would be replaced by top Harare lawyer, Farai Mutamangira.

In a statement released today, NPF made up of mainly deposed and disgruntled former Zanu-PF members who were chucked out during the November 14 military coup said Mutinhiri remained the leader despite attempts by some of its party members who want to acquire power through unorthodox means.

"It is pertinent that we make it clear that the current leadership structure is born out of a deliberate process involving the founders of the party whose mandate, at this formative stage, is to identify competent and dedicated cadres to fill in important positions in the party and that process has always been led by our President, Retired Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri," said Jealous Mawarire, the NPF Spokesperson.

"It is regrettable that these patently reckless statements at public forums and clandestine interviews, done nocturnally, have been taken an official party position when in fact NPF has a clear operational structure that deals with leadership identification as we grow our party," added Mawarire.

Reports have also been making rounds that the new political outfit had leadership fissures with a section of party members believed to be at loggerheads with Mutinhiri whom they accused of being passive and absconding meetings since his " appointment" as the interim leader.

However, the party said any leadership renewal process would be led by its president, Mutinhiri.

Meanwhile, the party says it is working on winning the forthcoming elections.

"We are focused on winning the forthcoming harmonised elections and we are doing everything that we believe boosts the party's chances of winning these elections," reads the statement.

Zimbabwe

Beer Shortages Loom

Imbibers and soft drink lovers are headed for hard times as the products are fast running out on retail shelves amid… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.