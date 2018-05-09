9 May 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Multiculturalism - American Ambassador Pledges Assistance

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Cameroon had talks with the President of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism on May 8.

The Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin had talks with the President of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, Peter Mafany Musonge at the commission's headquarters in Yaounde on May 8, 2018. The USA diplomat used his maiden visit to learn about the functioning of the commission and the achievements it has so far recorded.

Talking to the press after the discussions, Ambassador Peter Henry Barlerin said, "It was a good meeting and we had a good exchange of views. I told the Commission president and some of its members present that the USA wanted to encourage the initiative." He promised that should the commission be in need of some experts from the USA, the country will be happy to bring them in.

He explained that, "USA is a big hub and melting pot of multiculturalism with people from all over the world. It is not always easy. We have a long history of dealing with multiculturalism." He recognised that Cameroon has at least 275 different local languages and cultures which is a beautiful thing but at times it is difficult for everybody to work together.

Mr Mafany Musonge informed the USA Ambassador about the missions of the commission which is a consultative organ created on January 23, 2017 and placed directly under the Presidency of the Republic and having financial autonomy. The Ambassador said that during their discussions, the commission officials talked about their first outing to the regions being the mission to Buea, headquarters of the South West Region.

The mission to Buea was within the framework of the "listen to the people's tour" of the 10 regions of Cameroon in conformity with the short term plan of action of the commission. According to the comments from the ambassador, the commission members got a lot of information during exchanges with the population in Buea.

Ambassador Peter Henry Barlerin was accompanied to the audience by Sara Devlin, Political and Economic Chief at the US Embassy in Yaounde and Jacques Kateu, Political and Economic Assistant.

