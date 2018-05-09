Tanzania: Newly-Married Alikiba Dragged to Court Over Child Support

Just days after his two weddings to his Kenyan sweetheart, Amina Khaleef, and with a planned trip to Venice, Italy for his honeymoon on track, bongo flava star Alikiba has been sued for child support.

According to Tanzanian newspaper Nipashe, which ran the story on Monday under the headline "Ali Kiba Kortini Matunzo ya Mtoto", the artiste has been taken to court a businesswoman by the name Hadija Hassan, who claims Alikiba has been slacking on his responsibilities of providing for their five-year-old daughter.

The newspaper reported that Hadija moved to the Childrens' Court in Kisutu, Dar es Salaam - the same court Hamisa Mobetto sued Diamond Platnumz on April 17, 2018 - demanding child support.

In her claims, Hadija say she leaves in Magomeni estate, in the Tanzanian capital and earns her living through the sale of second-hand clothes.

MONTHLY UPKEEP

Hadija also claims she gave birth to her daughter with Ali Kiba in January 2013 Miko Hospital, Dar es Salaam and that the musician has violated the Tanzanian Children's Act 2009 regarding child support.

"According to the Children's Act 2009, the accused is supposed to cater for the child's food (Tsh150,000), fruits (Tsh50,000), extra food (Tsh50,000), entertainment and leisure (Tsh100,000), clothing (Tsh60,000), medical expenses (Tsh50,000) which amounts to Tsh460,000 (Sh20,000) in total," Hadija said while making her case before the court.

Hadija also claims that Alikiba has failed to pay for their daughter's school fees of Tsh950,000 (Sh41,250).

She now wants the court to compel the artiste to pay a total of Tsh1.3 Million (Sh56,500) for the child's monthly upkeep as well as the 'arrears' of the months accrued since he stopped remitting the money.

Alikiba, who postponed his honeymoon trip to perform at Safaricom Gem Awards over the weekend, is yet to respond to the claims.