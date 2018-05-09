9 May 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Nurses' Firing Blamed On Coup Against Mugabe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — HUMAN rights groups have linked the dismissal of thousands of nurses in Zimbabwe to plans by the ruling party to eliminate a faction of the deposed longtime president, Robert Mugabe.

Ousted in a coup in November last year, the former president is the patron of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association whose 16 000 members recently embarked on industrial action demanding improved wages.

Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, fired all the nurses on strike, which worsened the plight of patients in health facilities.

"The reason for firing the striking nurses was that there was a political agenda to the whole industrial action," Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) stated.

A majority of the nurses have since returned to work.

Chiwenga, in his capacity as the commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, masterminded the resignation of Mugabe last November, more than 37 years after the ruling Zimbabwe African Union- Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) assumed power.

ZPP argued the sacking of nurses highlighted the deepening factionalism within Zanu-PF and the need to silence G40 elements linked to the former first family.

G40, also known as Generation 40, refers to a faction of younger Zanu-PF influential members that positioned Mugabe's wife, Grace, in line to succeed him.

The faction was opposed to the rise of Mugabe's then-deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, now the president, to the presidency.

Among those are former cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere, Prof. Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao, who fled to exile after Mugabe's political demise.

Zimbabwe

3,000 Seek to Represent Main Opposition in Elections

Around 3,000 party members have submitted applications to contest for public office under the MDC-T ticket, officials… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.