Liberian Legislators Visit UK

A seven-member delegation from Liberia's House of Representatives have begun a week-long engagement with the British Parliament, key education and policy institutions.

The Liberian legislative delegation will hold discussions with their counterparts at the British Parliament in Westminster.

Members of the delegation include Johnson Gwaikolo, Muna E. Pelham Youngblood and Rustonlyn Dennis. Others are Byron Zahnwea; Julie F. Wiah and Mark Jurry.

The chief clerk of the House of Representatives Mildred Sayon is also part of the delegation.

According to the British Group Inter-Parliamentary Union (BGIPU), this is the first time in four decades that a Liberian legislative delegation is visiting the UK.

Speaking at The Embassy of Liberia near London, BGIPU Deputy Director, Dominique Rees asserted that the policy exchanges will highlight Liberia's deepening democratic gains while leveraging the role of parliament in shaping UK policies and fostering democracy globally.

Rees said the delegation will hold high level discussions with specialized committees of the House of Commons, including the select committee on education, international development along with a designated round table with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Committee on Africa.

The delegation will also be hosted by leading international affairs think-tank Chatham House focusing on "The Future of Liberia's Democracy and Development: The Role of the National Assembly".

The Liberian legislators will be immersed in a constituency encounter and a tour at World renowned Oxford University. The events will be preceded by a tour and an overview of the Westminster Parliamentary system.

In response, the charge d' affaires at the Liberian embassy Famattta Morris-Manu said the visit of the delegation from Liberia further affirms greater collaboration between Monrovia and London. She hailed the coordination with the BGIPU and other British Government agencies leading the strategic bilateral exchange.

She noted that the focus and structure of the Westminster Interaction is appropriately aligned with Liberia's development priorities; stressing sustained emphasis on strengthening Liberia's democratic gains.

Manu said another key highlight of the visit is Monday's Town Hall meeting with the Liberian UK-Diaspora at Fitzroy House.

The meeting, the Liberian diplomat indicated, will give the legislators a direct feed of Liberians and their perspective on the country's development and progress.