Liberia: Sierra Leonean Pres. Meets Weah Liberia

President George Manneh Weah has received in audience the newly elected President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, H.E. Julius Maada Bio on a one-day working visit to Liberia.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Maada Bio used his visit to extend an official invitation to the Liberian leader to attend his inauguration scheduled for Saturday, May 12, 2018 in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

President Maada Bio and delegation arrived on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at the Roberts International Airport (RIA). The two leaders later proceeded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where a reception was held in honor of the Sierra Leone leader.

Both Presidents Weah and Maada Bio also held discussions in an atmosphere of mutual respect centered on peace and security, economic development and the strengthening of bilateral ties subsisting between the two Mano River Union (MRU) countries.

The visit is the Sierra Leonean leader's first official visit to Liberia following his historic election and subsequent swearing-in on April 4, 2018 in keeping with Sierra Leonean Constitution. He is expected to be inaugurated on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

President Julius Maada Bio, a retired army officer, served with the Economic Community of West African Monitoring Force (ECOMOG), a multi-national force sent to Liberia by ECOWAS in 1990 to restore peace and security in Liberia. He and delegation departed Liberia the same day.