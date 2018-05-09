The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board has appointed a three-man interim national selection panel.

Walter Chawaguta will be the convener of selectors, heading the panel that includes Kenyon Ziehl and Prosper Utseya.

Ziehl and Chawaguta have both previously served as national selectors, while Utseya's experience as a former Zimbabwe captain will come in handy.

Their immediate task is to pick the squad that will face Australia and Pakistan in a triangular Twenty20 International (T20I) series scheduled for July in Harare.

After the T20I series, Pakistan will stay behind to take on Zimbabwe in five One-Day International matches in Bulawayo.