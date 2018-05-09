Photo: The Herald

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa (file photo).

The Nelson Chamisa led faction of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) will soon release its list of members to represent the party in the parliamentary and local government elections amid indications that they have dumped primaries in favor of a consensus system where contestants will engage on their own and settle for the best candidate.

Addressing a press briefing at the party headquarters yesterday, National Chairperson Morgan Komichi said his party had finalized its list of parliamentary and local government candidates which was arrived through consensus between contestants.

"The MDC-T is pleased to announce that it now has a comprehensive panel of approved parliamentary and local government candidates ready to represent the party across the length and breadth of the country.

"The party wants to centre its candidate selection process around the people through a procedure that begins with a process of consensus between and among the candidates themselves, with a primary elections being the last resort if the candidates fail to agree among themselves. We are heartened that over 3 000 people have submitted their CVs with a wish to represent the MDC-T, which is contesting the forthcoming elections under the banner of the MDC-T Alliance," said Komichi.

Komichi ripped into the ruling Zanu PF following its shambolic primary elections saying his party will be more organised.

"Suppose we go for primaries, we will not be like ZANU PF, who involve police and fight against each other," said opposition MDC-T national chairperson.

"We are heartened that over 3 000 people have submitted their CVs with a wish to represent the MDC-T, which is contesting the forthcoming elections under the banner of the MDC-T Alliance. Of the candidates who have submitted their CVs, 512 want to represent the party as parliamentary candidates while the rest wish to represent the 1 958 local government wards in the country. We are heartened by this growing interest in representing the party."

According to Komichi, the candidate selection processes will be complete by next week.