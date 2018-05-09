REIGNING champions, Young Africans return to the Mainland Premier League actions away to Tanzania Prisons in Mbeya tomorrow, bidding to put their scant chance of retaining the title alive.

A defeat or draw for Yanga at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya tomorrow will confirm Simba as the new champions of the league this season. With three matches to end their campaign, Simba are undisputable champions as they just need two points more to reach 67 points that none of their closest pursuers can reach. Yanga look a distant threat to the unbeaten Msimbazi Street lads.

Yanga who have played 24 matches can knock at 66 points do they win their remaining six matches. Second placed Azam, with 49 points, can now reach 58 points if they also win all three remaining matches.

A draw against Tanzania Prisons will mean that Yanga can end their campaign with 64 points a mark that has already been surpassed by Simba. It will be a tough call for Yanga as Tanzania Prisons, who are placed fourth on the log on 41 points same as Singida United, will be pushing to finish higher on the table.

The Mbeya lads have four matches to play and winning them all will mean that Tanzania Prisons can tally 53 points and mathematically, they can still finish second if Yanga and second placed Azam fail to pick maximum points in their remaining matches. Yanga will enter tomorrow's game licking the wounds after being smashed 4-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup by USM Alger of Algeria last Sunday away in Algiers.

The Jangwani Street jetted back yesterday afternoon and Congolese Coach, Mwinyi Zahera, who is finalising move to join the club, suggested that Yanga will need to send a second string side to Mbeya to face Tanzania Prisons tomorrow and later the same squad will be tasked to play against Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro on Saturday.

The tactician said the senior squad was currently focusing on Confederation Cup tie against Rayon Sport of Rwanda next Wednesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. He said the league fixture was so tight and it will derail the team's preparation for the coming continental assignments in which, they need to win at home and put their group D campaign back on track after Algiers disappointment.

USM Alger confirmed why they are among four top seeds in the continental second tier club competitions with a resounding victory as the group phase kicked off.

It was the biggest of six home match day one victories in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League with the other two matches drawn. USM were favoured to beat Yanga in Algiers, but the wide Group D winning margin was surprisingly given the vast international experience of the Dar es Salaam outfit.

Oussama Darfalou raised his CAF goal tally this season to five by scoring after only four minutes and Farouk Chafai added a second before half-time.

Abderrahmane Meziane ended the match as a contest with a third goal on 54th minute and goalkeeper Mohamed Zemmamouche converted a stoppage-time penalty to complete the rout.

In the same section, Rayon Sport of Rwanda and Gor Mahia of Kenya, who are both playing in the mini-league phase for the first time, battled to a 1-1 draw in torrential Kigali rain.

Uganda-born Rwanda international Meddie Kagere put Gor ahead on 10 minutes and Eric Rutanga levelled midway through the first half when his free-kick flew into the net.