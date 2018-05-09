Malawi: Masamba Knocks Down Sando to Win in a Non-Title Bout

Lilongwe — The Junior welterweight champion Wilson Masamba was crowned the winner of Sunday's fight after beating South African based Malawian boxer Sando Jackson in a non-title fight at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe in a technical knockout decision.

The eight-round bout was organized by Keba Boxing Promotions, the fight brought in a large number of people to watch the challenger Sando Jackson who had confidence that he can take down the renowned boxer Wilson Masamba in a technical knockout.

But as the fight started with all boxers looking good at throwing punches, it was Masamba who dominated with outrageous uppercuts and hooks which Sando could not block, but as the first round was going towards the end, Sando gave hope to his supporters when he sent Masamba to the rope with hooks and uppercuts.

As the second round commenced, it appeared a 50-50 chat as both tried to collect the required points in the round.

The main bout was in the 3rd round when Sando looked tired which gave Masamba an opportunity to punch him in the stomach forcing him to lie down. The referee counted 1 up to 10 but Sando was still down, helpless and that marked the end of the bout in a knockout format in favour of the Malawi Defense Force based boxer Masamba.

After the fight, Masamba could not hide his joy, saying he planned to win it by technical knockout.

"This was like training to me. I knew I could not have knocked Sando in the first round but I felt sorry for the supporters who paid a lot of money to watch me, so I waited for more rounds. My target was to knock him in the fifth round; unfortunately my blessed punch smashed him in the 3rd round.

I am looking forward to my title fight scheduled for month end in South Africa. I hope that I will bring the belt," said Masamba.

Sando, the cobra, said it was an experience to meet Masamba in the ring, saying it was a tough fight for him.

"There is always next time, I have been defeated but I am not stopping here, next time I will do better and I can also challenge anybody, losing does not mean I am a failure but it will help me in how to approach the next fight.

"I should thank the promoter, Keba Boxing Promotions, for giving me this chance to fight in Malawi, I know that most people did not know me but with the organisation of Keba, they have known me and I am ready to face anyone in the ring, I can even challenge Masamba again," said Sando.

Owner and promoter of Keba Boxing Promotions said people should expect good bouts.

"My ambition is to organize a title fight for boxers, as you know I have brought you Sando from South Africa and we are on our way to organize a big fight, people should expect more fireworks from Keba Boxing Promotions," he promised.