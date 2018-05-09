Tanzania: Land Dispute Threatens Tarangire Park Security

Photo: Daily News

Animals in Tarangire National Park. (file photo).

SPECIAL Seats MP, Anna Joram Gidarya (Chadema) has said a land dispute between villagers in Gedamar and Ayamango in Babati and the Tarangire National Park is the greatest security threat in the area.

For eleven years now, she said the dispute remains unresolved resulting in majority of citizens failing to access health and education services while their economy also decline relatively.

All this is a result by Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa)'s redefining of their boundaries by putting new beacons. I am wondering whether the authority is ready to compensate farmers and livestock keepers who spent a lot investing in the land that has now been subjected to a protected area," she asked.

The Lawmaker says the initial assessment which was conducted by Tanapa did not involve the residents, who are the victims and yet the authority approved payment of less than 300,000/- in compensation. "

The new demarcations did not involve the villagers," she noted. Deputy Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Mr Japhet Hasunga told the National Assembly that Tanapa was unaware of its Tarangire demarcation and that the new beacons were laid by the Ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlement. "

I understand there is a serious dispute in the district. I am ready to accompany the MP to the area to study and finally propose new resolutions to address the dispute," he said. A statement from the Ministry to the National Assembly yesterday indicated that the two villages received 137.8mil/- in compensation in 2011.

The two villages involved about 245 households which were recorded to have invaded the nation park premises. "The money which was given out was for disturbance and property allowance," he noted.