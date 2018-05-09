8 May 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: EU Delegation to Namibia to Celebrate Europe Day

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Namibia will celebrate Europe Day on 9 May at the Gondwana Shebeen, Windhoek Show Grounds from 12h30.

At the celebrates the EU will continue with their commitment to support Namibia's development in line with the country's National Development Plan, Harambee Prosperity Plan and Vision 2030.

This year the EU also celebrates the European Year of Cultural Heritage and the aim is to encourage more people to discover and engage with Europe's cultural heritage.

"Cultural heritage is important as it shapes our identities and everyday lives. In this respect, the EU actively supports the development and preservation of Namibia's cultural heritage through projects such as 'Museum Development as a Tool for Strengthening Cultural Rights in Namibia'. This project was designed to preserve music and other cultural heritages in Namibia and is implemented by the Museums Association of Namibia," Susan-Marie Lewis, Press and Information Officer of the delegation said.

In addition, the EU supports an Indigenous Languages Research Project and the Department of Communication at NUST recently received funding amounting to some N$3.5 million for this project. The purpose of this initiative is the revitalisation of indigenous languages and to preserve culture.

Furthermore, in relation to the cooperation programme between Namibia and the EU, focal areas of cooperation are Livestock development in the Northern Communal Areas of Namibia and Education and Training.

Annually on 9 May, the EU celebrates peace and unity on 'Europe Day'. The event marks the anniversary of the historical 'Schuman Declaration', which was presented by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman on 9 May 1950.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

