Zimbabwe: Chikuni Snubs Media After Ascot Derby Loss to Nichrut

Chapungu FC Head Coach, Tendai Chikuni snubbed journalists after losing the Ascot Stadium derby between the Airforce side and new boys Nichrut FC in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League on Saturday.

The frustrated Chapungu gaffer, Chikuni went straight to the changing rooms after a few handshakes denying journalists a chance for a post match interview.

The two sides are using Ascot Stadium as their home ground.

Chapungu will seek to redeem their lost pride in the reverse fixture at the same venue on matchday 27 which is likely to be played in four to five months time.

The loss saw Chapungu sinking deeper into the relegation zone as they now lie on position 15 after collecting a paltry eight points from their first 10 games.

The airforce side desperately needed points after losing their previous two matches but a 75th minute goal from Nichrut's James Chivasa ruined their already threatened season as they did not only lose bragging rights but continued on their dive to relegation zone.

The match dubbed a battle between the makorokozas (Nichrut) and soldiers (Chapungu) by some staunch fans of both teams following the much popularised running battles between soldiers and gold panners in the country on social media kicks with all the promises of a blockbuster.

Chapungu had their fair chances at goal but Nichrut goalie Tafadzwa Jabangwe had other ideas as he kept the Waruwaru boys in check making their efforts insignificant.

In the second half, a much aggressive Chapungu took the game to the hosts. A near miss from a brilliant shot just eight minutes into the second half from one of Chapungu strikers could have put the army side in command.

However the day belonged to the new boys Nichrut who capitalized on a lapse in the Chapungu defense with Chivasa firing home in the 75th minute to seal a vital win for Shurugwi boys who created a handful of chances.

Frustration slowly crept into the Chapungu side as the game progressed with highlights of indiscipline by goalie Talbert Shumba who injured a ball boy after a tussle for the ball off the field. The boy had to be attended by medics.

After the match Nichrut coach, John Nyikadzino, who had more than two decades with Chapungu before moving to the Shurugwi side said the game was always going to be difficult against his former side but had to ensure he got the victory.

"Derbies are always difficult games I think we should have utilized chances that came our way in the first half.

"We could have wrapped up the game in the first half, unfortunately we couldn't score but I am very happy with the result. We have always had that character and we searched and searched for the goal until we got it," Nyikadzino said.

"Chapungu played very well especially at the beginning of the second stanza and then when the game shifted we were better than them and we managed to utilize that chance that came our way," added Nyikadzino.

"I have been at Chapungu for a long time, more than 20 years and to me it's like home and to me this game was a tricky one but I had to make sure I get the result but tough luck to Chapungu, they played very well.

"I am very happy they have improved from the team that I left, I am very happy with the progress of the team," Nyikadzino said.