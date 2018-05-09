GEITA Gold Mine (GGM) has agreed to pay 800,000 US dollars (over 1.8bil/-) in tax arrears to district authorities after months of dispute that saw the latter considering to take the matter to court.

Geita Rural MP, Mr Joseph Kasheku (CCM) told the National Assembly that villagers and the Geita council were tired of dilly-dallying by the investor to clear the debt which has been unmet for months now.

GGM was required to have paid us 800,000 US dollars since January, this year. We're tired and we want to take the matter to court," he said. The outspoken MP was concerned that the gold mine has been allowed to export gold every week although it had not paid its debt.

According to the law, the firm can only export gold bar after obtaining a permit from the Ministry of Minerals ... Why has this ministry failed to object such permits until the company pays off the bill," he wondered.

Deputy Minister for Minerals, Mr Stanislaus Nyongo said the Mine is ready to foot the bill. "The problem was on which account should be used to bank the money," he said. The dispute, according to the Deputy Minister, was between the Geita Rural Council and the urban council which all operate separate bank accounts.

The Deputy Minister said the investor will this week meet the Geita Regional Commissioner to finalize on what account GGM should wire the money. "The two councils would decide on how much each should pocket as its shares," he noted.

The Mineral Act, Section 105 (1&2) of 2010 and its amendments of 2017 directs the investor to have a strategic plan on its corporate social responsibility (CSR). The plan has to be approved by the village general meeting, local government authorities in consultation with the Minister in charge of Finance and Planning and Regional Administration and Local Governments.

The Deputy Minister said GGM has so far prepared the 2018 CSR strategy as per the law. It intends spending 9.124 bil/- on CSR. About 1bn/- will be spent in district projects, 6.8bil/- in Geita town council and 1.3 bn/- allocated for specific projects in Bukombe, Chato and Mbogwe districts