9 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Mulls Phasing Out Bucket Measurements

By Sylivester Domasa & Bernard Lugongo

THE government is contemplating phasing out use of buckets in all market measurements as it attempts to improve market price and subsequently create a winwin situation between farmers and businesspeople.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Mr Charles Mwijage has directed officials in the ministry to carefully review the new regulations and ensure it considers only weighing scales in market measurements.

"The officers had proposed a new regulation and I have objected to sign it until they clearly change the use of load (buckets) in measurements," said the Minister while responding to a question from Special Seats MP Cecilia Pareso (Chadema).

Ms Pareso had argued that most businesspeople prefer the use of buckets in weighing and paying for agricultural products contrary to the government's requirement of using weighing scales to ensure both parties benefit.

"I can also confirm that some businesspeople are buying agri products while still at the farm owing to lack of selling points. I therefore call upon the government to immediately set selling centres so that farmers can also reap profits from their labour," she said.

The Minister said he was not in support of the idea, that businesspeople be allowed to have such preference of either using buckets or weighing scales saying the only option and priority by the government is to ensure both farmers and business community benefit.

"This is possible by using weighing scales." Special Seats MP Ms Martha Umbulla (CCM) in her question earlier in the House said garlic and pyrethrum have become potential crops to farmers in Mbulu District. She asked whether the government would consider setting up factories in the area to influence more farmers in the area.

The Minister in response said the government understands the need to establish some processing factories in the area. Mr Kaijage told the National Assembly that his team will move on to persuade investors to consider opting investing into processing such crops.

He says the government has, however, established a special pyrethrum board to oversee production, processing and trade of the crop in the country.

