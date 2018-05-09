Namibia: 5 500 Children Receive Disability Grants

ON a Tuesday morning in February this year, Jacqueline Kayau did what she does every week - taking her 10-year-old daughter, who was born with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), also known as brittle bone disease, for physiotherapy at a hospital in Eros.

Although Kayau had to take her daughter, Riranda Murangi, she did not have enough taxi money for both of them to go back home to Otjomuise.

Riranda cannot sit for long, and was experiencing pain since she had undergone surgery.

Because of Riranda's condition, she has to be taken to the doctor four times every other week. Kayau is exhausted from the trips, and her funds depleted, and she needs help.

"It is painful seeing my child going through all this. I cannot afford the transport fare, I have to take her to hospital four times a week, she is on a special diet, and the government grant is not enough. I cannot work because I have to babysit her at home," said Kayau.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund's social protection budget brief of 2017, Namibia has 26 992 children under 18 years who live with a disability, and 5 529 of them receive a disability grant of N$250 a month.

Because Riranda's bones started breaking when she was only two months old, she was placed on a special diet, and is also wheelchair-bound. Kayau said because of her condition, she cannot take her daughter to school.

At rural Opuwo, Vapunjuka Muhenje, a 25-year-old mother of six, has repeatedly applied for a grant for her now seven-year-old son, who was born with a rare, scaly skin disease, but with no success.

She said doctors at Opuwo have been unable or unwilling to treat Uerijameka Muhenje, which has left him with an extraordinary appearance.

"I have not received a cent, despite numerous desperate attempts to repeatedly apply for a grant or sort out the problem over the years. I stay far in the village, and it is difficult for me to come back now and then. So, he is living with my relative in town, and still it is a problem for him to get the grant," she lamented.

The aunt, Kahimbona Musaso, described Uerijameka's condition as bad, and appealed for government help (grant) for him.

She said Uerijameka sometimes sits and scratches all over his body for hours until sores open up. He has also lost his hair due to the itching and the excessive scratching of his head, Musaso said.

"He is now completely bald," she noted, adding that this disease has also affected his eyes and nails.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare's 2010 report called 'The Effectiveness of Child Welfare Grants' states that:

a lack of official documentation, coupled with the inconsistent usage of alternative documents (affidavits, baptismal cards) and administrative problems (the misplacing of files, lack of or slow follow-ups and the non-availability of welfare officials), remain persistent challenges for the application process.

"Transport costs also represent a notable impediment to obtaining documents and making applications. A further challenge is that while there is good awareness of the existence of child grants, there remains imperfect knowledge about the eligibility criteria. Even those who work at welfare offices are themselves not always aware of eligibility criteria".