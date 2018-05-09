Namibia: Senior Cop Fined Over Reckless Driving

NAMIBIAN Police deputy commissioner Hophni Hamufungu was yesterday sentenced to a fine of N$4 000 or one year in prison after being convicted of reckless driving by the Windhoek Regional Court.

Hamufungu (57), who is a former Namibian Police spokesperson, stood trial before magistrate Alexis Diergaardt on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and resisting arrest by officers of the Windhoek City Police in connection with a traffic incident in Windhoek on 15 June 2008.

Magistrate Diergaardt found him not guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest when she delivered her judgement yesterday, but convicted him of reckless driving.

Except for the fine of N$4 000 or one-year jail term that she handed Hamufungu, the magistrate also suspended his driving licence for six months, with effect from yesterday.

All the charges stem from 15 June 2008, when two Windhoek City Police officers became involved in a car chase in Katutura with Hamufungu, when the Toyota bakkie he was driving overtook their police vehicle at high speed in the lane used by oncoming traffic, witnesses testified during the trial.

The police officers told the court that Hamufungu reeked of alcohol and appeared unsteady on his feet when he got out of his car after he had brought it to a stop. One of the officers also said he told Hamufungu he was placing him under arrest, and that Hamufungu then pushed the officer and walked away.

Hamufungu told the court he was not aware of the City Police officers giving chase after his vehicle. He also denied that he had been drinking before the incident, denied resisting arrest, and claimed that one of the officers who approached him after he had stopped his bakkie reeked of alcohol.

He also said he stopped his vehicle because he wanted to use a toilet at the nearby Katutura Single Quarters.

In the absence of forensic evidence, the court could not accept the two City Police officers' claim that Hamufungu was under the influence of alcohol, magistrate Diergaardt said in her judgement.

She commented that the two officers had not done their job properly, since they had not called for backup when Hamufungu walked away from the scene, and also did not conduct a breathalyser test to check if he had been drinking.

On the charge of resisting arrest, the magistrate said the two City Police officers and a third witness contradicted each other on what exactly happened between Hamufungu and the officer who wanted to arrest him. That created doubt about whether Hamufungu was indeed arrested, with the result that he had to be given the benefit of the doubt on that charge, too, magistrate Diergaardt said.

Hamufungu's trial was first scheduled to start in November 2009, but was postponed repeatedly until finally commencing in March this year.

Prosecutor Fillemon Nyau represented the state, and Hamufungu was represented by Sisa Namandje and Ndeli Ndaitwah.