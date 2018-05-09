Namibia: Keetmans Student Nurses March to Celebrate Nurses Day

HUNDREDS of Keetmanshoop student nurses this morning took to the streets to celebrate International Nurses Day.

As part of commemorating the day, student nurses will have various community outreach activities at six identified sites at the town. Keetmanshoop Regional Health Training College acting head Daniel Fleermuys said the outreach activities include checking of vital signs, presentation of several health topics, distribution of donated clothes to the needy and providing soup to children under five years.

He said the primary aim of these activities was to reach out to the community and to promote a culture of unity amongst students of tertiary education institutions.