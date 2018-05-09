Namibia: Serious Crimes Officers Robbed of Firearms

TWO officers of the Namibian Police's serious crimes unit were robbed of cellphones and two firearms by three suspects at a dumpsite behind Windhoek's Rocky Crest suburb on Friday.

Khomas police commander, commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa said the robbery happened while the officers were patrolling the area.

"This robbery is shocking and worrisome. Up to now, we do not really know what happened. But what we can say is that the officers were patrolling the area when the robbers caught them off guard, and robbed them of cellphones and two firearms," Nghishidimbwa said.

He added that the officers were slightly injured during the robbery, and that the robbers wielded a panga.

"This is the first time we are experiencing an incident like this one this year. But there have been service weapons stolen from officers, and in most cases it is when their houses have either been broken into or other theft, not like this daring robbery," the senior cop stated.

However, a source within the police told The Namibian yesterday that this was not the first time that police officers were robbed this year.

"It happens all the time, off or on duty. These guys know our movements, and they mostly target those officers who go drinking with service firearms. The two officers were really caught off guard because when they arrived at the place where they were robbed, the suspects attacked one officer while he was in the car, and I understand he temporarily lost consciousness. Then they went for his partner, and cut him on the hand with the panga. There were three suspects," the source explained.

Nghishidimbwa said no arrests have been made yet, and that investigations continue. He added that the two officers were back on duty.