Kenya: Sacco Officials in Court Over the Killing of Matatu Conductor

By Richard Mungiti

Two officials of the Mwiki Sacco Limited (MSL) linked to the death of a conductor who had hiked fare were arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Mr John Kibe Nyagah and Geoffrey Ngamau Wambui appeared before Milimani senior resident magistrate Miriam Mugure.

They will be detained for two more days to enable police conclude investigations.

The deceased, Julius Kamau was allegedly beaten to death by colleagues for overcharging commuters plying the Nairobi-Mwiki route on April 23.

He was treated at Kiambu level five hospital before his health deteriorated and he died.

In court, prosecution sought for a week to carry out an autopsy, but the court granted just two days.

In an affidavit sworn by the investigating officer Mr James Ooro attached to the Central Police Station in Nairobi, the two were arrested after they presented themselves at the station.

"They presented themselves before me on Monday midday after realizing that they were being sought for interrogation," said Ooro.

He asked the court to detain the suspects for their own security since they are being perceived by the community as criminals.

The court was informed that the two are being investigated for the offense of murder .

Ms Mugure heard that the suspects are matatu stage attendants with Mwiki sacco limited.

"At the time of the arrest the body of the deceased was still lying at the Kiambu Level Four Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy," said Mr Ooro.

The case will be mentioned on May 10, 2018.

