Sudan: Ambassadors of UNSC Members Informed On Security and Humanitarian Situations in N. Darfur

El-Fasher — A number of ambassadors of member states of the UN Security Council got acquainted during their visit to El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur State Tuesday , with overall security and humanitarian situations in the State.

Acting Governor of North Darfur State, Mohamed Beraima reiterated in briefing to delegation of ambassadors , United Kingdom, France, Sweden and Netherlands in presence of members of the State's Security Committee and Representative of UNAMID , that North Darfur is enjoing full security and stability after it recovered from war and moved into stage of development and reconstruction.

He pointed out that prevalence of security and stability led to return of large number of displaced people and refugees to their home villages.

The Acting Governor indicated to deployment of police in localities of the State for boosting stability and security and combating all forms of adverse phenomena such as trade in narcotics, and illegal migration.

He said there was no need for UNAMID to stay in the State.

Beraima demanded the ambassadors to urge their countries to support peace process and stability in Darfur.

Head of the delegation, Eshtiyaq Afor said the purpose of their visit to North Darfur State was to assess the security and humanitarian situations in the State , recognize efforts being exerte4d by the Government to improve the situations and to get acquainted with performance of UNAMID after its withdrawal from a number of positions.

She underlined support of the Security Council permanent members to peace process, voluntary return of displaced persons and refugees and reconstruction in Darfur.

It is to be noted that the delegation of the ambassadors will visit South Darfur State too.

