9 May 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Reiterates Appeal to Lift Arms Embargo

The Somali government is seeking to end the arms embargo that was imposed by UN decades ago.

The country's Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheire on Tuesday received delegates from UN Security Council at his office in Mogadishu.

Kheire held lengthy discussions with the officials on wide range issues including the improvements achieved in recent years.

" Today, I received officials from UN Security Council, I briefed about the current situation of the country and the progress we achieved so far," said Kheire.

The Prime Minister urged the officials to review and lift the arms embargo to give the government chances to buy weapons for its army.

"Our appeals for lifting the arms embargo has submitted. The country now enables to take control of its territories," he pointed out.

Kiarat Umarov, UN Special Envoy to Kazakhstan who was leading the delegation said the officials came to Somalia for assessment.

"We came here to carry out an assessment on several areas including the security, the improvement of the infrastructures of the country as well as the imposed arms embargo," said Umarov.

He pointed out that they would work on means to support Somalia in its efforts to restore law and order in the country.

United Nations imposed weapons sanction on Somalia in the 1990s when the country descended into civil war after fall of Somalia's central government led by late Mohamed Siyad Barre.

