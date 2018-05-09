Africa: Aviation Experts Storm Ghana... to Attend Routes Africa Forum

Routes Africa, the longest standing and most established aviation forum, which brings together leading airlines, airports and tourism authorities to discuss air services to, from and within Africa is expected to be held in Ghana. This year's event will be held in Accra between July 16 and 18, 2018 by Ghana Airports Company Limited.

By uniting the region's key decision makers, Routes Africa provides an effective platform for key decision makers to update their industry knowledge, discuss potential and existing air services, and network with industry influencers.

This year's event will be the 12th and about 250 delegates, 40 airlines, 50 airports, 15 Tourism Authorities and 20 top-level speakers are expected to be in attendance.

The Minister of Aviation, Hon. Cecila Abena Dapaah, speaking at the press launch in Accra, said: "The government of Ghana, together with investors, both local and foreign have come on board to establish a Home-Based Carrier."

This, she said is expected to help the country derive maximum benefits from the aviation sector which would support 6.8 million jobs and also contribute $72.5 billion to gross domestic product (GP) in Africa.

The aviation industry has been given the needed boost to position strategically amongst its competitors in the sub-region and beyond, she added.

The Aviation Ministry, over the past, is determined to ensure that the necessary facilities and infrastructures are in place to match the increased growth in air traffic. The notable one among them is the completion of the New Terminal 3 designed to accommodate five million passengers a year and also to process 1,200 passengers in an hour.

Ghana, hosting the event, is a demonstration of the confidence reposed in Ghana's aviation industry as one of the fastest growing and perhaps the most competitive in the region, couple with the Air Traffic trends over the past few years.

Opinion from Ghana Airport Company

Contributing, Mr. John Dekyem Attafuah, Managing Director, Ghana Airports Company, said: "GACL is pleased to play host to the 12th Routes Africa," adding that, it is a unique opportunity for us to showcase Ghana to the world.

He added: "GACL on its part, has taken the needed steps to expand infrastructure to meet the growing demand and is poised to provide world-class facilities and services for the benefit of our stakeholders."

What to know about Route Africa

Routes Africa's return to the annual route development calendar sees a number of new innovations as part of the event, including a certified route development accreditation for all attendees by Routes' sister company, ASM.

ASM, who pioneered the concept of route development 25 years ago and established Routes events, will be holding a dedicated version of their world renowned 'Fundamentals of Route Development' training course as part of the Routes Africa programme.