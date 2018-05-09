9 May 2018

Moody's (New York)

Nigeria: Moody's - Outlook Stable for Nigerian Banks as Higher Oil Prices Moderate Foreign Currency Risks

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

London — The outlook for the Nigerian banking system remains stable as banks' foreign currency liquidity risks moderate due to rising oil prices and a more liberal foreign exchange policy, says Moody's Investors Service in a report published today.

The report, "Banking System Outlook -- Nigeria; Liquidity risks have eased but earnings pressure and loan quality risks remain" is now available on www.moodys.com. Moody's subscribers can access this report via the link at the end of this press release. The research is an update to the markets and does not constitute a rating action.

Despite the stabilization in banks' foreign currency funding and liquidity profiles, Moody's expects bank earnings to come under pressure. Capital metrics will also decline marginally over the 12 to 18 month outlook period. Additionally, asset quality will remain weak, but a further deterioration in loan performance will be marginal as operating conditions slowly improve.

"Operating conditions for the Nigeria's banks will continue to gradually improve over the next 12 to 18 months, but remain challenging," said Akin Majekodunmi a Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, at Moody's. "Nigeria's growth prospects remain vulnerable to global oil prices, as crude oil will remain the nation's largest export commodity and its main generator of foreign currency for the foreseeable future."

Moody's forecasts a recovery in real GDP growth over the next two years, up from 0.8% last year, helping lending growth rise to around 10% after a 15.4% contraction in 2017.

Nigerian banks' profitability will nevertheless decline on account of lower yields on government securities, as well as a likely reduction in income from derivatives. However, these pressures will be partially offset by a recovery in loan growth and transaction income from the expansion of digital platforms.

Meanwhile, nonperforming loans and associated provisions in the banking system will increase marginally in a delayed response to sluggish economic growth experienced last year, and Moody's expects them to range between 15.5% and 18% of gross loans over the outlook period.

Nigeria

19 Million Nigerians Now Pay Tax - Osinbajo

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday declared open the 2018 edition of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Moody's. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.