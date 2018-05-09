Nigeria: Lasu - NUC Scribe to Deliver Convocation Lecture, Produces 26 First Class

The Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed will on May 22, deliver the 22nd convocation lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU) titled, 'Role of Tertiary Education in Promoting Social Cohesion and Peace: Opportunities and Challenges for Nigeria', just as the institution will graduate a total of 26,637 students comprising diploma, first and higher degrees graduands, out of which 26 finished in the first class category.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is expected to chair the occasion.

A breakdown of the figure of the graduating students drawn from the Faculties of Arts, Education, Engineering, Law, Management Sciences, College of Medicine, School of Communication; and Transport, among others shows that a total of 1,084 finished in the second class upper division; 17,323 in the second class lower division, while 2,940 and 108 finished in the third class and pass degrees respectively.

In the postgraduate school, a total of 1,589 students are graduating with postgraduate diploma; 299 academic masters, 3,022 professional masters and 45 Doctor of Philosophy.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olarenwaju Fagbohun, who briefed journalists on activities marking the ceremonies scheduled to kick-off with convocation cup competition for staff on May 17 at the Sports Centre, highlighted some of the university's achievements in the last one year which included successful accreditation of the Lagos State University Open Distance Learning Research and Institute (LASU-ODLRI) by NUC; execution of various Memorandum of Understanding (MoU); renovation and rehabilitation of students' hostel and other buildings at the College of Medicine, among others.

The VC who also unveiled the university anthem said: "We are graduating students that will impact the society, we have succeeded in deepening the skills and ensured the progression of our students that can take care of the gaps in the labour market though engagement in 'Ready Set Work' in collaboration with the state government to enhance their employability."

Other activities lined up for the ceremonies include Jumat service on May 18 at the University Mosque, a special thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Light on May 20, coconut breaking festival at Badagry Gate entrance and a command performance and convocation play by the Department of Theatre Arts and Music at the University Auditorium on May 21.