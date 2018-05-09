Liberia: Who 'Save Lives, Clean Your Hands Campaign' Commemorated in 18 Hospitals

The Ministry of Health's Quality Management Unit in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and ACCEL, on May 5 successfully completed the 'WHO Save Lives, Clean Your Hands Campaign' annual celebration in 18 hospitals across Liberia's 15 counties.

The annual campaign is held on May 5 throughout the world and is an extension of the WHO's Clean Care is Safer Care Program that was launched in 2005.

The objective of the campaign is to ensure that communities are safe through infection prevention, with a focus on maintaining hand hygiene improvement and making the topic a priority and part of the current national agenda.

This year's theme was "Healthcare Associated Sepsis Prevention and Hand Hygiene Infection Prevention," with the global slogan: "It's in your hands, prevent sepsis in health care."

As part of this year's global hand hygiene day celebration, Infection Prevention Control (IPC) focal persons in all counties implemented planned activities from the national level.

Activities marking the celebration included: Interactive phone in radio talk shows, parades, football matches as well as presentation by healthcare workers highlighting sepsis prevention through hand hygiene.

Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by deregulated host response to infection complications to anyone who is suffering it. Many Liberians who participated in the activities in the 15 counties learned an important but simple method to prevent sepsis, along with other diseases such as cholera, eye-infection, Lassa fever and Ebola as the recent experience in Liberia indicated.

Many participants expressed appreciation for efforts by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization to provide healthcare support and other simple methods that can be applied by communities, to prevent diseases that have killed many in the past.