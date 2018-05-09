Tunisia: Agriculture-Utap Congress - Chahed Calls for Revision of Policies

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Youssef Chahed called for a revision of Tunisia's agricultural policy by establishing alternative policies whose central axis is the farmer, in symbiosis with the trade policy and as part of a common vision.

Speaking to the press Tuesday in Tozeur on the occasion of his participation in the opening of the 16th Congress of the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries (UTAP), the Prime Minister considered that despite the role of agriculture since independence in the creation of employment, export and development impetus in the interior areas as well as in the procurement of food markets, it has become limited and unable to comfort the farmer's income.

He recalled in this connection, that the Government has taken a series of measures including the creation of the disaster compensation fund to provide guarantees to farmers because of climate fluctuations and other junctures.

"The new investment code, for its part, revised the support system and instituted new privileges, including the encouragement of mechanisation by taking in charge 50% of the value of agricultural machinery," he said.

He said that Tunisia needs to have a long-term vision for a number of issues related to agriculture, including water resources subject to a strategic plan by 2050 to assess the ability to meet needs, in addition to plans for dams, lakes and desalination of seawater.

Youssef Chahed also said that the water and food security concerns not only the government but all Tunisia, since the national sovereignty depends on it, which explains that UTAP is a partner of the Carthage document.

Regarding the hazards facing the agricultural sector, the Prime Minister called for the revision of policies using modern technology, taking into account the scarcity of water resources and looking for alternatives supporting the successes achieved in the field of agricultural production while mobilising water resources and consolidating exports.