Morocco: Polisario Front Reiterates Willingness to Resume Direct Talks With Morocco

Chahed El-Hafed — Frente POLISARIO has reiterated its willingness to cooperate constructively for the immediate resumption of the direct negotiations with the Kingdom of Morocco, without preconditions and in good faith, in order to allow Sahrawi people exercise their inalienable right to self-determination and independence.

During the meeting of the Permanent Office of the National Secretariat of Frente POLISARIO, chaired by Sahrawi President and Secretary General of Frente POLISARIO, Brahim Gali, reiterated "support to the United Nations Secretary General's Personal Envoy for Western Sahara Horst Kohler, for the immediate resumption of negotiations, which have been at the standstill since 2012,".

The Frente POLISARIO hoped that the UN Security Council would intervene in accordance with the resolution 2414, adopted recently, in order to make the Kingdom of Morocco abide by the international law, added the source.

The Polisario Front also urged the Security Council to accelerate the holding of a free, just and fair referendum on self-determination of Sahrawi people.SPS