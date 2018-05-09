Mauritius: Pay Research Bureau Will Not Be Replaced By a New Institution or Commission, Says Prime Minister

press release

Government does not envisage the replacement of the Pay Research Bureau (PRB) by a new institution or commission.

This reply was given by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to the replacement of the PRB yesterday in the National Assembly.

As regards the expected date of the publication of the next PRB Report, the Prime Minister underlined that the PRB has already embarked on the exercise for the next general review of pay and grading structures and conditions of service in the public sector. The Report is expected to be released sometime in October 2020 and the recommendations will be effective on 01 January 2021, he added. He informed that Government is also considering a request from the Trade Unions for the PRB report to be published in 2019.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that in the context of this exercise, the Bureau has had consultations with the Executive Members of the 10 Federations from 09 to 13 April 2018. Moreover, he said, the PRB has already issued Circulars to all public sector organisations covered by its next Report with a view to collecting fresh and relevant data necessary to carry out the general review exercise.

He further pointed out that the Federations of Civil Service Unions have also been requested, by way of circulars, to submit their proposals on conditions of service in the public sector. The Bureau is providing them with any required assistance for the preparation of their submissions, he concluded.