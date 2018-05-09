9 May 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Prime Minister Discusses Employment Issues With ILO's Assistant Director-General

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Africa of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) , Ms. Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday afternoon, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, the Assistant Director-General of ILO highlighted that she had fruitful discussions with the Prime Minister on key issues such as employment, migration, brain-drain and skills. She commended the Prime Minister for addressing employment

as a national issue, adding that it is being effectively dealt through the National Employment Policy of Government.

According to Ms. Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon, addressing employment challenges remains at the core of Government's agenda as reflected in laudable initiatives such as the National Minimum Wage. She further pointed out that the approach of the Prime Minister in discussing the employment-related issues with key actors and stakeholders underpins his intent to establish an inclusive social framework. On that note, she observed that the Mauritian experience should be used to support other countries in addressing similar challenges.

She recalled that ILO will be celebrating its 100th anniversary while Mauritius will be marking its 50th year as a member of the ILO in 2019. This is not only an opportunity to celebrate past achievements but also to reflect on changes needed regarding shifting the world of work for next generation, she said. She reiterated the responsibility of Africa to contribute with its experience to help other countries to shift the world of work by ensuring international labour standards, social protection, and work opportunities for everyone.

Mauritius

Well-Being of the Population Is One of Government's Priorities, States Prime Minister

The well-being of the population is one of Government's priorities and in order to ensure this, foreign experts are… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.