Nigeria: Q1'18 - N29.1 Billion Goods Exported Through Tin-Can Port

Agricultural produce and processed/manufactured goods worth over N29.1 billion were exported through the Tin-can Island port in the first quarter of 2018 (Q1'18).

Customs Area Controller of Tin-can Island Command, Mohammed Musa disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the activities of the Command in the period.

He noted that a total sum of N104.5 billion was collected as revenue between January and April which was 90 percent of its target.

Musa disclosed that 38,517 metric tons of agricultural produce including cashew nut, rubber, hibiscus flower, cocoa butter, sesame seed, processed wood, frozen shrimps and processed leather with Fee On Board, FOB, value of over N22.435 billion were exported through the Command during the period.

He also said that 6,945 metric tons of processed and manufactured goods including empty bottles, biscuit, cigarette, polyethylene, billets soap, hair cream and issue paper with FOB value of N6,711 billion were exported during the same period.

Musa said the total exports for Q1'18 was 45,462 metric tons as against 8,140.6 metric tons of export with a FOB value of N7.246 billion for the same period in 2017, representing an appreciation of 458.46 percent in terms of volume and 301.38 percent in terms of FOB value.

Meanwhile, Musa also noted that the Command collected a total sum of N104.5 billion between January and April this year as against the projected figure of N116 billion for the period, representing 90 percent performance.

He however explained that this represents an increase of N22.68 billion or 27.61 percent when compared with N82.154 billion collected in the same period in 2017 He pointed out that the improved collection was driven by the establishment of Standard Operating Procedure, SOP and a strong revenue drive achieved through blocking of areas of leakages.

The Customs boss further explained that efforts are on to create a one-stop-shop where officers in the valuation unit, Customs Intelligence Unit, CIU and others stay in one office to enable them treat all issues concerning declarations with valuations, classification and other related clearance issues at the same office.

He added that efforts are also on to automate cargo examination and assignment process where examination officers are assigned examination automatically to enable transparency in the inspection process.