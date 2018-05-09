Algeria: U.S. State Department Highlights Respect of Human Rights in Algeria

Washington — The US State Department on Friday highlighted the respect of the persons' integrity and the individual liberties in Algeria, stressing that the measures taken by the government in order to promote human rights.

In its Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2017, the US department said that there were no reports of arbitrary deprivation of life and other unlawful or politically motivated Killings.

Also, there were no reports of disappearances and torture convictions or prosecutions during the period of reference.

In this regard, the US State Department recalled that the Algerian law prohibits torture and prescribes prison sentences of between 10 and 20 years for government agents found guilty of torture.

Concerning the prison and detention center conditions, the report said that there were no significant reports of conditions that raised human rights concerns.

Indeed, the government used specific facilities for prisoners aged 27 and younger.

According to the same report, the government allowed the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and local human rights observers to visit prisons and detention centers.

The report also put forward the creation by the Police Directorate of a new human rights office in July; one of its functions is to ensure implementation of measures to improve detention conditions.

The report represented by acting State Secretary John Sullivan, affirms that the civil liberties, including the liberty of expression and press are respected in Algeria.

The constitution provides for freedom of speech and press, and independent media outlets regularly criticized and satirized government officials and policies.

Under the chapter on liberties, the US State Department said that the constitution provides citizens the ability to choose their government in free and fair periodic elections held by secret ballot and based on universal and equal suffrage.

The report mentioned the 2016 revision of the constitution which limited the presidential term, to two five-year terms.

Referring to the 2017 legislative elections, the report said that they were characterized by foreign observers, well organized and conducted without significant problems on the election day.

During the period of reference of the report, the NGOs and the local human rights defence groups in Algeria continued to activate freely, said the US State Department.