Algeria: New Bill On Health - Free Health Care, Vital Gain for Citizens

ALGIERS - The new bill on health "clearly" consolidates the right to free care, a "gain which must be preserved, in application of the orientations of President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika," said Sunday in Algiers Minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform Mokhtar Hasbellaoui.

Presenting the bill at People's National Assembly (APN-Lower House), the minister said that the reforms of the national health system, included in the bill, consolidated a number of key principles like free care.

It represents a "vital gain for the citizen, mentioned at least in two articles."

In addition to the principle of "effective" complementarity" between the public and private sectors consolidated in a "comprehensive health system," those reforms also guarantee the rights of patients.

They also close the healthcare access gap among the regions of the country, through "fair distribution" of the human and financial resources, in accordance with citizens' true needs.

Moreover, Hasbellaoui highlighted the patient's right to be informed about his condition, to his informed consent and the right to take action at the mediation or conciliation committee. The minister also mentioned the patient's right to have a medical consultant (from the private and public sectors) and the need for the formation of a single and unified medical file, which would be confidentially introduced in the national network.